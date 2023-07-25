FORNEY, Texas — A fatal collision occurred on U.S. 80 approximately .47 miles west of Forney, Texas on July 23, 2023, at 2:33 A.M.
The crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one fatality and one non-incapacitating injury.
Jonathan Perez, 33, of Arlington, Texas was driving a 2019 Cadillac CTS and was pronounced deceased on the scene by Judge Mary A. Bardin at 3:10 A.M.
The preliminary investigation indicates Perez was driving west in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 80, going against traffic on the one-way roadway, when he struck another vehicle head on.
The other vehicle involved in the accident was a 2017 Volkswagen Passat, driven by a 40-year-old Forney resident who sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.
Both drivers were reportedly wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision. The road conditions were reported as dry and the weather was clear with some clouds. The speed limit in the area of the crash is 70 mph.
The investigation into the crash continues, and no further information is available at this time.