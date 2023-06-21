ROWLETT, Texas — The body of an unidentified adult male was recovered from Lake Ray Hubbard on Tuesday, June 21, 2023.
According to the Rowlett Police Department, at approximately 8:11 a.m., the department received a 911 call reporting a body in the water.
Authorities responded to the lake near the 1300 block of Rowlett Road where the Rowlett Fire Department dive rescue team recovered the body.
The Dallas Police Department took custody of the body which was subsequently transported it to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.
"At this time, the body has not been identified due to decomposition," read a statement from the Rowlett Police Department. "The Rowlett Police Department will wait for the Dallas Medical examiner to identify the body."