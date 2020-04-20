FORNEY, Texas — The exact cause of a fatal Forney-area residential structure fire has been classified as "undetermined," fire officials told inForney.com on Monday evening.
Fire investigators returned to the home in the 11100 block of Jennifer Circle on Monday morning to continue their investigation into the cause of the fire and, after not being able to definitively classify the fire as either accidental, incendiary, or of natural causes, have classified the fire as undetermined, Kaufman County Fire Marshal Randy Richards told inForney.com.
The woman whose body was discovered after the fire was extinguished has now been positively identified as 45-year-old Kelli Holliman, the homeowner. A Great Dane also perished in the fire.
Richards says he is awaiting a copy of the preliminary autopsy results and ordered toxicology and blood analysis, which may take several days or weeks.
Although Richards says their portion of the investigation has concluded, the insurance company may choose to send out an electrical engineer to further investigate whether any electrical systems or components were the cause of the fire — the findings of which may be used to determine a different classification of the fire.
Several area fire departments were dispatched to the home around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020, and worked into the early morning hours of Sunday in extinguishing the blaze.