FORNEY, Texas — Today, the City of Forney announced two grant programs using State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) to provide vital aid to the economic recovery of small businesses, nonprofits, and impacted households.
The American Rescue Plan of 2021 distributed a $6.7 million SLFRF award to the City of Forney to support its response to and recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency. A portion of this award will fund both the Forney Small Business and Nonprofit Grant Program and the Forney Household Grant Program.
The Forney Small Business and Nonprofit Grant Program will distribute one-time grants of $1,500 to eligible small businesses in the tourism, travel, and hospitality industry and to non-profit organizations financially impacted by COVID-19. The Forney Household Grant Program will distribute one-time grants of $500 to eligible households disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
“The City of Forney is excited about our SLFRF award, and when the City Council made the decision to distribute some of our SLFRF award to small businesses and households, we worked hard to make the program easy to apply to and simple to administer,” said City Manager Charles Daniels.
Eligibility criteria and additional information regarding both programs can be found on the application forms. Application forms are available online at forneytx.gov/arpa or in-person at Forney City Hall (101 E. Main St.) and Community Development (402 N. Bois D’ Arc St.)
The City has hired accounting and municipal advisory firm, Baker Tilly, to assist in administering this program.