FORNEY, Texas — The City of Forney has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Festival of Lights, which would have been its inaugural year, just two weeks after inking a five-year partnership for the event.
"After much thought and consideration, The Festival of Lights will be delayed until 2021," stated the City of Forney in a press release on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the City of Forney, the action is the result of a decision made by the city's potential partner in the event, Mosca Designs, "who face significant manufacturing limitations and uncertainties due to the COVID-19 outbreak."
"Due to the fact that design and installation of infrastructure will need to begin this month, the best course of action will be to delay the Festival of Lights until 2021," stated City Manager Tony Carson in Wednesday's press release. "Planning for the Festival of Lights will begin in the first quarter of 2021."
The Forney City Council, just two weeks ago, during their April 21, 2020, meeting, approved execution of a five-year partnership deal with Mosca Designs, which is based out of Raleigh, North Carolina.
The event has been proposed as a regional attraction and potential revenue-maker for the City of Forney, Carson told city council members during that meeting.
Through a request-for-proposal (RFP) process, the city initially proposed an inter-local agreement with the City of Grand Prairie to partner with their third-party vendor out of California to provide the light displays. Citing similar concerns, at that time, the vendor chose not to take on any additional obligations.
Mosca Designs was the bid alternate in the RFP process.
Prior to any approval of a custom light manufacturing agreement or partnership, the Forney City Council was asked during their April 7, 2020, meeting to approve a $127,132 contract to purchase two 46-passenger electric trams and related equipment for the event. The vote to approve was unanimous.
It's unknown if there are other additional fees associated with the purchase of the trams, such as potential storage and maintenance fees, or if there was an option to delay or cancel the purchase contract. It's also unknown if there were other respondents to the city's RFP process.
Attempts to reach the City of Forney for clarification prior to press were unsuccessful.