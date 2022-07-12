FORNEY, Texas — Due to the current demand on our water system, the City of Forney is preparing to enact our Drought Contingency Plan, which would cause us to enforce our drought restrictions. We are asking for your help in potentially preventing, but, more likely, at least delaying the need to be under drought restrictions.
NTMWD is currently operating at 95% capacity, and during our peak demand times we are experiencing 100%+ capacity that is causing extremely low water levels in our tanks. For the City of Forney to continue to deliver quality water for such essential things as drinking, cooking, laundry, and showers, we ask that you either stop or at a minimum reduce the amount of non-essential water being used. Here are some tips on how to eliminate or reduce non- essential water use:
How To Save Water Indoors:
- Install low-flow toilets, showerheads, and faucets throughout your house
- Wash dishes in the dishwasher rather than by hand. Pro Tip: Don’t waste water by pre- rinsing dishes, and make sure to only run the dishwasher when it’s full
- Invest in energy-efficient clothes washing machine, adjust the water level to your load size, and run only with a full load
- Install a shower timer, shorten the length of your shower, and turn off water while your wash your hair and body, then turn water back on to rinse off
- Turn off the water while you shave and rinse your razor in a plugged sink rather than under a running faucet
- Turn off the faucet while brushing your teeth and washing your face or hands
How To Save Water Outdoors:
- Raise the mower blade height during summer and avoid cutting more than 1/3 of the leaf blade at one time to conserve water and reduce plant stress
- Check outside spigots, pipes and hoses for leaks, and repair or replace as needed. One drop per second can waste more than 3,000 gallons per year
- Plant native and adapted plants to reduce the amount of water your landscape requires. Browse your options
Irrigation Tips:
- Sprinkler or irrigation systems are prohibited from operating between the hours of 10 am and 6 pm year-round to minimize evaporation.
- Regularly check the irrigation heads on your sprinkler system to ensure they are watering your lawn, not your driveway, sidewalk, or street.
- Run your sprinklers in short cycles and wait 30-45 minutes in between to allow your grass to absorb water and reduce runoff. Learn how to Cycle, Soak, and Save!
- Limit landscape watering with sprinklers or irrigation systems to no more than two days per week as needed per the following water schedule to help disperse demand throughout the week:
You can also visit https://www.ntmwd.com/help-us-conserve/ for more water conservation tips.