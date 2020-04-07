FORNEY, Texas — Following a Tuesday night meeting of the Forney City Council, the City of Forney will move forward will closing all city parks with the exception of the walking trails at the Forney Community Park.
The move comes on the heels of a directive by Texas governor Greg Abbott calling for the closure of all state parks and historic sites earlier today.
The city's previous order restricting activities and businesses to those deemed essential was allowed to expire with a motion and approval to move forward under Abbott's executive order, GA-14, which calls for the same restrictions until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020.
Several council members noted residents should continue to practice "common sense" while in public and adhere to social-distancing guidelines established by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The meeting marks the first-ever, all-virtual meeting of the Forney City Council.