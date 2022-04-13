FORNEY, Texas — The City of Forney will be hosting a meet and greet for three police chief finalists on April 21, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at Forney City Hall.
In their announcement Wednesday morning, the city did not name the three finalists, instead, the city says they will be named at the meet and greet.
Residents are encouraged to attend the meet and greet or watch virtually at https://www.forneytx.gov/803/Watch-Meetings.
During the meet and greet, the finalists will take questions submitted by the audience. Questions can be submitted in advance by submitting here, https://www.forneytx.gov/FormCenter/Communications-15/Police-Chief-Finalists-Question-Form-199. Residents who attend the meeting will also be able to submit questions during the meet and greet.