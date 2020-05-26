CANTON, Texas — UPDATE — Richardson has been located and the CLEAR Alert has been discontinued. Police however, have not described Richardson's condition or provided any additional details.
This is a developing story.
ORIGINAL — A CLEAR Alert was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety for a missing endangered Canton woman last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
48-year-old Rae Lynn Richardson was last seen around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the 1400 block of Woodland Drive in Canton, Texas. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with plaid flannel pants.
Richardson is described as 4'11", 117 pounds, with hazel eyes.
She is believed to be driving a white 2015 Kia Rio with personalized Texas license plate No. "RAELYNN." The plate is bright pink in color.
Anyone with information on Richardson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Canton Police Department at (903) 567-4991.