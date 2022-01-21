TERRELL, Texas — Weather permitting, The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will temporarily close one lane of State Highway 34 at Kings Creek Drive between Kaufman and Terrell starting next week, as work begins to add a left turn lane at this intersection.
The closures will begin from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Monday, Jan. 24 through the spring of 2022.
There will be additional crews on site to help direct traffic, and drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in this area.
Message boards have been placed to alert drivers of the upcoming work.
TxDOT is urging motorists to use caution in the work zone. Visit www.DriveTexas.org for the latest road closures on this project and others.