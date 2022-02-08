KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas – Weather permitting, The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will temporarily close one lane of westbound U.S. Highway 175 (US 175) between County Road 4104/Bud Stoy Road and Farm- to-Market Road 148 (FM 148) this weekend.
The closure will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 and run until 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
There will be additional crews on site to help direct traffic, and drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time in this area.
Message boards have been placed to alert drivers of the upcoming work. TxDOT is urging motorists to use caution in the work zone. Visit www.DriveTexas.org for the latest road closures on this project and others.
This work is part of a $13 million project to build new frontage roads and ramp modifications along US 175 in Kaufman County. Construction, which started in Jan. 2021, is expected to be complete in Jan. 2023, weather permitting. Austin Bridge & Road, LP is the contractor on this project.