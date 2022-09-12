CRANDALL, Texas — The Crandall Fire Department will host a community push-in ceremony for the department's new engine on Saturday.
The ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Crandall Fire Department - Kaufman County ESD Station No. 1 located at 106 E. Trunk Street in Crandall.
"We would like to invite the community to join the Crandall Fire Department and Kaufman County ESD #7 ... for a traditional fire service ceremony as we put our new Pierce Crandall Engine 1 officially into service," read a statement from the department.
The Crandall Fire Department took delivery of the engine earlier this year, according to Pierce, which manufactured the engine. The new engine boasts a 750 gallon tank size, at 1,500 gallons per minute, on a pumper body and Enforcer chassis. The engine is also equipped with a 20-gallon Husky3 foam cell.
"The apparatus was designed with a low hosebed and will fit technical equipment inside the compartments, including rescue struts in the rear," stated Pierce.
Members of the Crandall Fire Department performed an on-site inspection of the engine in February at Pierce's Wisconsin manufacturing facility.