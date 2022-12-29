TERRELL, Texas — Drivers are being urged to use extra caution on area roadways as the New Year approaches after a busy day for first responders in Kaufman County.
"There have been a number of bad crashes throughout the county in the last few days, and that trend will likely worsen as we approach New Year's," reads a statement from the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department. "Please exercise caution on the highways!"
On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department responded to several major crashes on area highways.
At approximately 10:20 a.m., volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on State Highway (SH) 34 in Oak Ridge, Texas, just south of Terrell. Arriving units discovered a vehicle which had left the roadway, struck a culvert, become airborne, vaulted through a fence, ultimately coming to rest in a stand of trees, according to the department.
The driver of the vehicle was injured and entrapped — ultimately extricated and transported to a Dallas-area hospital.
While firefighters were working the first crash, at approximately 10:33 a.m., an additional tone out came for an overturned vehicle upside down in a creek off Abner Road, also in Oak Ridge.
"Units diverted from the first crash, arriving 4 minutes later to find a large SUV overturned in a culvert/small creek. Firefighters forced entry into the vehicle, finding no one inside."
The circumstances of the rollover crash are under investigation.
At approximately 2:41 p.m., units were dispatched to a vehicle vs. 18-wheeler crash on Hwy 205. According to the department, an SUV apparently failed to yield right of way at the intersection and struck a northbound 18-wheeler rock truck.
"Fortunately, while the driver was very shaken up and was evaluated by EMS, they were ultimately not transported."