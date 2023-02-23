TERRELL, Texas — Eastbound U.S. Highway 80 will be closed in Terrell to allow Texas Department of Transportation crews to set bridge beams.
Weather permitting, all lanes of eastbound U.S. Highway 80 between Metro Drive and the highway's intersection with State Highway (SH) 205/Farm-to-Market (FM) 148 will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, until 7 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
The bridge beam installation is part of an ongoing $16 million construction project to replace the bridge and improve the highway intersection at SH 205/FM 148.
"All eastbound traffic will be detoured," read a statement from TxDOT. "Drivers need to plan ahead and expect delays."
The total project is expected to be complete by fall of 2024.