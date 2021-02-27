FORNEY, Texas (Forney Police Department) – On February 27, 2021, at approximately 3:49 p.m., Forney Police and Fire personnel were dispatched to a water rescue emergency at the location of US Hwy 80 at the Trinity River Bridges. A man had called 911 stating he had fallen into the water. He was holding on to a root system and needed help. Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, Kaufman County Pct 2 Constables Office, and CareFlite EMS personnel responded as well.
Forney Police Officer Laramie Kennedy and a private citizen named Daniel Washburn were able to locate the man who was approximately 125 feet south of US Hwy 80 in the Trinity River. Mr. Washburn got into the water and help stabilize the victim until public safety personnel arrived. A coordinated rescue mission between Forney Fire and Police was developed, which included placing a PFD on the victim, Fire Engine Companies deploying rescue rope, and Officer Kennedy getting to the victim and Mr. Washburn, who were then pulled up a 12-foot bank by the public safety team.
The elderly victim had been in an accident when his truck flooded. In an attempt to get to safety, he fell into the river and was swept away to the south. He was able to grab onto the root system of a tree to prevent from being carried further down river.
The Forney Police Department would like to commend Officer Kennedy, Mr. Washburn and our partners with the Forney Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, Kaufman County Pct 2 Constables Office, and CareFlite EMS for their efforts in saving this man’s life.