TERRELL, Texas — An employee of Carlisle Construction Materials in Terrell was injured after being struck by a forklift on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in the 10 block of Rexel Court in Terrell.
The Terrell Police Department, Terrell Fire Department, and CareFlite responded to the scene. A CareFlite helicopter was initially placed on standby due to the mechanism of injury but was later disregarded by on-scene medical personnel.
The employee was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.