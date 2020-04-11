Forney, TX (75126)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.