COLLEGE MOUND, Texas — An abandoned Kaufman County home was destroyed by a fire of "suspicious origin," according to the College Mound Fire Department.
Early Saturday morning, at approximately 4:56 a.m., the College Mound Fire Department, with mutual aid from the Elmo Fire Department, responded to a structure fire along County Road 141 — northeast of Kaufman, Texas, in the College Mound area.
"Units arrived to find a long-abandoned home, completely involved in fire," read a statement from the department. "As the structure was not occupied and had no utilities connected at the time of the fire, the origin of the fire was immediately suspicious."
Firefighters used two 1-3/4" handlines to knock down the fire and overhaul the structure clearing just after 7 a.m. Several members were called after a few hot spots to flare back up due to heavy winds.
"While CMFD and EFD personnel worked, deputies from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office located someone nearby who may have knowledge of how the fire began," stated the department.
"An investigator from the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office responded to investigate the scene," continued the statement. "They will work to determine the fire's origin and, if arson was involved, may pursue criminal charges."
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.