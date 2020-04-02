KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A fifth COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Kaufman County, according to Kaufman County officials.
The fifth case, according to Kaufman County, is in the Forney area bringing the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Forney area to three.
On Monday, Kaufman County officials announced the county's third and fourth cases in the Crandall and Terrell areas.
The two cases reported last week in the Forney area involve a 40-year-old female and a 46-year-old male.
Details on the manner of transmission on any of the cases were not released.
As of April 1, 2020, the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 4,097 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 47,857 tests administered, and 60 COVID-19-related fatalities.