Finding a Forever Home: Meet Gretchen, the Forney Animal Shelter’s Resident Sweetheart

Published: October 11, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Finding a Forever Home: Meet Gretchen, the Forney Animal Shelter’s Resident Sweetheart

For those looking to add a loyal and affectionate member to their family, the Forney Animal Shelter has introduced its Animal of the Week: a nine-year-old dog named Gretchen who is currently waiting for her forever home. Gretchen’s recent history is one of resilience. When she arrived at the shelter...

Finding a Forever Home: Meet Gretchen, the Forney Animal Shelter’s Resident Sweetheart

A New Beginning for a Resilient Companion

For those looking to add a loyal and affectionate member to their family, the Forney Animal Shelter has introduced its Animal of the Week: a nine-year-old dog named Gretchen who is currently waiting for her forever home. Gretchen’s recent history is one of resilience. When she arrived at the shelter, she required a full shave due to severe matting. While her coat is still in the early stages of growing back, staff members report that her appearance does not dampen her spirit. Despite the challenges she has faced, Gretchen remains a playful and loving companion who is eager to connect with new people.

How to Meet Gretchen

Shelter staff describe Gretchen as a dog with a gentle disposition and plenty of love left to give. At nine years old, she is at an age where she is well-suited for a home environment that values a calm and affectionate presence. The Forney Animal Shelter encourages residents to consider adoption as a way to support local animal welfare. Bringing a pet into your home not only changes the life of the animal but often provides a significant boost to the household as well. If you are interested in meeting Gretchen or would like to learn more about the adoption process, you can contact the Forney Animal Shelter directly at (972) 552-6634. You can also visit their official Facebook page for updates on other animals currently available for adoption and to stay informed about shelter initiatives.

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