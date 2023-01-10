KEMP, Texas — Firefighters from three departments removed the roof of a vehicle in extrication efforts to free a driver involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler on Tuesday morning in eastern Kaufman County.
Firefighters from Kemp, Mabank, and Kaufman responded to the crash involving a passenger vehicle which struck the back of an 18-wheeler trailer — entrapping the driver.
Tools were utilized to remove the entirety of the roof and driver-side doors to gain access to the patient, extricate, and ultimately transport the patient to a Dallas-area hospital.
There was no word Tuesday evening on the driver's current condition.