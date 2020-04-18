FORNEY, Texas — Firefighters from multiple departments are working a fully-involved residential structure fire in the Forney area.
At approximately 11:30 p.m., the Forney Fire Department was dispatched to a possible structure fire in the 11100 block of Jennifer Circle.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported flames coming through the roof.
Mutual aid was requested from the Terrell Fire Department.
At the time of press, the cause of the fire was unknown and its unknown if the residence was occupied.
This is a developing story.