KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas, has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Kaufman County until 7 a.m. Wednesday as multiple rounds of showers and storms move through the region, expected to bring rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches.
Isolated higher rain amounts near 8 inches are also possible through Wednesday morning.
"Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas," stated the NWS. "Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers."
"A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding," according to the NWS. "Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued."
Additionally, a Flood Warning has been extended for the South Fork of the Sabine River near Quinlan, affecting Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall Counties, until Tuesday afternoon.
Thunderstorms will be possible across north and central Texas through tonight with lightning and heavy rainfall as the main threats, although the NWS says the strongest storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and brief tornadoes through the evening hours.
Thunderstorms continue across most of north and central Texas on Monday with locally heavy rainfall and lighting the main threats accompanying those storms. The strongest storms could produce hail and gusty winds.
Tuesday, widespread thunderstorms are expected, which could become strong to severe. As very heavy rainfall continues, flash flooding will be a concern.
"Chances for thunderstorms will continue through the remainder of the week," according to the NWS. "Additional rounds of heavy rainfall may culminate in additional flash flooding or significant rises on area rivers and streams. Also, a few strong or severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the second half of the week."