Forney Defeats No. 1 Southlake Carroll to Clinch Historic State Championship Berth

The rain had passed, but everything else about Saturday afternoon at Mesquite Memorial Stadium felt heavy. The stakes. The wind. The moment. By the time the final whistle blew, Forney had carried all of it straight to Georgetown.

Forney 1, Southlake Carroll 0: A Program-Defining Win

In a match that demanded toughness, discipline, and unwavering belief, the Lady Jackrabbits delivered a masterclass, knocking off the No. 1-ranked Southlake Carroll High School girls soccer team 1-0 in the Class 6A Division II state semifinals. The victory secures Forney’s first state championship match appearance in program history.

Played under cool temperatures in the 60s with swirling winds and a pitch soaked from earlier storms, the environment ensured a gritty, physical encounter. Forney thrived in the conditions, leaning into the challenge from the opening kickoff.

A First Half Owned by Forney

With the wind at their backs in the opening half, Forney controlled the tempo from the start. They possessed, they pressed, and they dictated the flow of the game.

Southlake, a team loaded with talent including standouts Caroline and Olivia Holcomb and Macy Colvin, struggled to find their rhythm. Forney’s defensive structure limited the Dragons to only a handful of entries into the attacking third over the first 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Lady Jackrabbits remained on the front foot. Addison Staats, battling through an injury sustained in the previous round, consistently created chances on the left wing, sending in dangerous crosses that kept the Southlake defense on its heels. Addison Smith was equally relentless, repeatedly breaking lines and forcing Carroll into uncomfortable positions.

In the 38th minute, Smith nearly broke the deadlock with a long-range strike that required a full-extension diving save from the Southlake goalkeeper. Southlake did not earn its first corner kick until the 39th minute, and when they finally threatened, it was Smith tracking back to deny a close-range opportunity. At halftime, the score remained 0-0, but the momentum firmly rested with Forney.

One Moment Changes Everything

The second half saw a field flip, with Southlake gaining the wind advantage. As the pressure mounted, Forney refused to blink. Zeniyah Russell and Olivia Foresman anchored a back line that refused to give ground, turning away wave after wave of Southlake advances, while the midfield worked tirelessly to disrupt the opposition’s transition play.

The breakthrough arrived in the 48th minute through a play that epitomized the night. Staats intercepted the ball deep in Southlake territory, drove forward, and delivered a perfectly timed cross into the box. Kalani Brundage met the delivery with a precise one-touch finish to put Forney ahead 1-0.

Holding the Line

The final 30 minutes were a testament to Forney’s resolve. Southlake pushed forward with desperation, but the Lady Jackrabbits answered every challenge. Russell delivered an all-state caliber performance, while Foresman stepped into crucial tackles to cut off passing lanes.

When Southlake earned a dangerous free kick from 19 yards out in the 66th minute, the Forney wall stood firm. Brooklyn Sosa cleared incoming crosses, and goalkeeper Cinnamon Hurst proved to be the ultimate safety net. Hurst’s defining moment came in the 76th minute; after a corner kick ricocheted around the box, a Southlake player fired a shot from the top of the area, but Hurst dove full stretch to make a game-saving stop.

Despite late surges from Southlake and a missed opportunity by Ava Young to seal the game on a breakaway, Forney’s defensive integrity remained intact until the final whistle.

One Win Away

When the final whistle sounded, there was no chaotic rush—just a collective sense of release. Forney had achieved the improbable by knocking off the state's top-ranked team.

The Lady Jackrabbits (26-1-1) now turn their attention to the state championship match, where they will face the Humble Kingwood High School girls soccer team. Kingwood, ranked No. 3 in the state, advanced with a 1-0 win over Dripping Springs and enters the final with an unbeaten 25-0-2 record.

The title match is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, at Birkelbach Field. Forney has already etched its name into the history books—now, they look to finish the journey.