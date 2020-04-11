Forney, TX (75126)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe overnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.