FORNEY, Texas — The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) presented one of its annual Linda Thomas Safe Driving Scholarships to Forney High School Senior Kennedy Wilcox. She is among 10 high school seniors in NET RMA counties throughout northeast Texas to receive $1,000 scholarships.
The purpose of the scholarship is to promote safe driving practices among local high school students and the Northeast Texas community. Winners were selected based on safe driving essays along with academic and extracurricular achievements. Each application was evaluated by the Safe Driving Scholarship Committee made up of NET RMA board members on the Community Relations Committee.
“In my essay I talked about how I think the minimum legal driving age should be raised from 16 to 18,” said Kennedy Wilcox. “I didn’t get my drivers license until right before I entered my senior year because I didn’t feel I was ready. That’s a lot of responsibility for someone so young.”
“The NET RMA enjoyed an extremely robust response to this year’s Linda Thomas Safe Driving Scholarship Program,” said Andrea Williams-McCoy, NET RMA Board Member and Chair of the Community Relations Committee. The applicant pool was highly competitive, with broad student participation coming from across NET RMA’s 14-county footprint. Applicants shared compelling, well-written essays that covered a wide variety of safe driving topics. Williams-McCoy added, “NET RMA is proud to help cultivate a new generation of safe drivers and connect with our local communities by supporting our talented high school students as they take the next step in their educational journey.”
“This scholarship will help with expenses and fulfilling my dream of attending Texas A&M University,” said Wilcox.
Linda Thomas Safe Driving Scholarship winners include:
Bowie County
1. Gavin R. Bailey – James Bowie High School
2. Allison Wade – James Bowie High School
3. Olivia Duffer – New Boston High School
Cass County
1. Emily Hawley – Maud High School
Gregg County
1. Carolyn Hale – Hallsville High School
Kaufman County
1. Kennedy Wilcox – Forney High School
Smith County
1. Charles Lu – Tyler Legacy High School
2. Camille Moore – Tyler Legacy High School
3. Lilian Sue Winningham – Tyler Legacy High School
4. Jorden Braley – Whitehouse High School
Student essays included thoughts about driving laws, ideas on educating the public on distracted driving behaviors, and personal stories on how distracted driving impacted their life. You can meet the winners and find their essays at netrma.org/scholarship.
Recipients will be able to use scholarship funds for tuition, fees, books, room, board or other expenses required by their college or university.
About the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA)
The NET RMA is an independent government agency created to accelerate the development of transportation projects in North East Texas. Our mission is to implement transportation solutions that will enhance the quality of life and the economic environment in our area. The NET RMA is governed by a 21-member board of directors that represent each of the member counties: Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Kaufman, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. Texas RMAs were made possible through an initiative passed by the State Legislature in 2001. The NET RMA was established in October 2004. For more information visit, NETRMA.org.