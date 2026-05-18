Forney ISD Celebrates Excellence: Paula Grinstead Named Administration Paraprofessional of the Year

Forney Independent School District is proud to announce that Paula Grinstead has been honored with the prestigious Administration Paraprofessional of the Year award for the 2025-2026 academic year. This recognition serves as a testament to her dedication, hard work, and the vital role she plays in s...

Forney ISD Celebrates Excellence: Paula Grinstead Named Administration Paraprofessional of the Year

A Well-Deserved Honor

Forney Independent School District is proud to announce that Paula Grinstead has been honored with the prestigious Administration Paraprofessional of the Year award for the 2025-2026 academic year. This recognition serves as a testament to her dedication, hard work, and the vital role she plays in supporting the district’s administrative operations.

Celebrating Years of Dedication

The award presentation was a part of a larger celebration dedicated to honoring the backbone of the district: its administrative staff. In addition to celebrating Ms. Grinstead’s outstanding achievement, Forney ISD took the opportunity to recognize other staff members reaching significant career milestones. Our district thrives because of loyal professionals who consistently go above and beyond to ensure our schools run smoothly every day.

The event highlighted the commitment of employees who have served the district for 5, 10, 20, and 25 years. These milestones reflect the long-term dedication of our staff, whose collective experience continues to foster a supportive and efficient environment for our students and educators alike.

Please join us in congratulating Paula Grinstead and all of our honorees for their continued service and commitment to Forney ISD.