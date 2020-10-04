FORNEY, Texas — A Forney man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Oklahoma on Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m., on Friday, October 2, 2020, on Interstate Highway 35 in McClain County, Oklahoma, near Purcell.
56-year-old Antonio D. Retana was driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler southbound on Interstate 35 when he swerved to avoid traffic slowed due to construction. A 2013 Volvo truck tractor and trailer struck Retana's vehicle from behind — pinning Retana inside his Jeep, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Purcell firefighters extricated Retana from the wreckage and he was transported to University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was pronounced deceased.
Police cited inattentive driving as a cause in the crash.