KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (May 3, 2023) Cmdr. Ves Whittemore addresses Patrol Squadron (VP) 16 for the last time as the 68th commanding officer during a change of command ceremony, May 3. The “War Eagles” of VP-16 are based in Jacksonville, Florida and are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Hattell)