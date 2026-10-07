Forney Residents Urged to Clear Medicine Cabinets for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Forney residents have an opportunity to safely dispose of expired or unwanted medications this weekend. The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24, 2026. The event serves as a proactive measure to reduce the risk of medication ...

Forney Residents Urged to Clear Medicine Cabinets for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Forney residents have an opportunity to safely dispose of expired or unwanted medications this weekend. The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24, 2026. The event serves as a proactive measure to reduce the risk of medication abuse while ensuring hazardous materials are removed from local homes.

Where and When to Drop Off Medications

The collection event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Kaufman County Substation, located at 1911 Stadium Drive in Forney. Those with questions regarding the event may contact the substation directly at 972-932-9639.

Guidelines for Disposal

Organizers have established clear protocols to ensure the event remains safe and efficient for all participants. The initiative is strictly anonymous. No identification is required, and no questions will be asked of those dropping off medications.

The following guidelines apply to the collection process:

Accepted items: Solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers are accepted. Liquid medications must remain in their original containers with the caps tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

Labeling: While participants may keep medications in their original containers, they are encouraged to remove or black out any personal identifying information on the prescription labels before arrival.

Prohibited items: The event does not accept illicit drugs, such as marijuana or methamphetamine. Additionally, the collection sites cannot accept intravenous solutions, injectables, or syringes.

A Year-Round Commitment to Safety

While the national event provides a specific window for disposal, the DEA emphasizes that preventing medication misuse is a year-round priority. The initiative aims to educate the public on the dangers of keeping unused prescriptions in the home, where they can be easily accessed by others.

For those who cannot attend the event on Saturday, the DEA maintains a list of authorized collection sites across the country. Residents can search for additional locations by visiting DEATakeBack.com.