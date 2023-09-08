FORNEY, Texas – Taylor Chadwick of Forney, Texas, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 9, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.
The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
The photo of Taylor was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Her photo will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square, thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor. The two screens are located above Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square. The presentation will be live streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30am ET on September 9.
The Times Square Video presentation kicks off the New York City Buddy Walk® at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park. The flagship Buddy Walk has taken place in New York City since 1995 as part of the National Buddy Walk Program. Buddy Walk events are held in communities across the country, as well as select international locations. For more information about the New York City Buddy Walk on September 9 or the National Buddy Walk Program please visit www.ndss.org.
About NDSS
Founded in 1979, the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) empowers individuals with Down syndrome and their families by driving policy change, providing resources, engaging with local communities, and shifting public perceptions. NDSS engages grassroots advocates at the federal, state, and local levels and creates resources to support individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and caregivers across the lifespan on topics including education, employment, health and wellness, and aging. NDSS founded the National Buddy Walk® Program in 1995 and hosts community engagement events throughout the country including the New York City Buddy Walk® and Times Square Video, the NDSS Adult Summit, and the Down Syndrome Advocacy Conference. Visit www.ndss.org to learn more.
About the National Buddy Walk® Program
Since 1995, the National Buddy Walk Program has been the premier Down syndrome awareness, advocacy, and peer-to-peer fundraising program in the world. It was created by the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and to raise funds for local and national initiatives to support the Down syndrome community. Today, roughly 150 Buddy Walk events take place in cities across the country and in select international locations. To learn more and find a Buddy Walk near you, visit https://ndss.org/national-buddy-walk-program.