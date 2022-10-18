KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Freeze Warning for portions of northeast Texas, including Kaufman County, for Wednesday morning.
The Freeze Warning is in effect on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m.
A Freeze Warning means that the season`s first episode of sub-freezing temperatures are likely to occur, according to NWS.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 are expected with frost and freeze condition likley to kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Automatic sprinkler systems should also be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads, driveways, and sidewalks, states the NWS.
Thunderstorm chances will return to the region early next week.