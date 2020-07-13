SCURRY, Texas — The public lobby at the Gastonia-Scurry Special Utility District will close until August 3, 2020, due to two employees testing positive for COVID-19, the district announced last Thursday.
The district is also warning customers who have been in their offices in the past three to five weeks may have been exposed.
The district says they are now monitoring the remaining employees for COVID-19-related symptoms.
"We will be deep cleaning and sanitizing the entire facility for the protection of our remaining employees and our customer base," read a statement on the district's website.
Additionally, the district says the July board meeting has been canceled.
"We hope to resume normal operations of the office and lobby by August 3rd, if there are any further changes, we will notify the public at that time," stated the district.
Anyone in need of water service is advised to visit the district's website, those in need of assistance should contact their office by phone at (972) 452-3388, and in case of an emergency, contact their emergency line at (972) 762-3294.