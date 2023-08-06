GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — A severe three-vehicle collision on East Main Street on Saturday afternoon resulted in six injuries and one person being airlifted, according to local authorities.
Gun Barrel City Fire and Police Departments, along with UT Health EMS, responded to the accident at approximately 2:45 p.m. in the 300 block of East Main Street. The collision involved two pickup trucks and a third vehicle. The force of the impact trapped the driver of a white Ford pickup truck in their vehicle, prompting firefighters to use the Hurst Jaws of Life Rescue Tools for extraction.
The trapped driver was airlifted by UT Health Air 1 to Tyler. Meanwhile, UT Health EMS dispatched three ambulances to the scene, transporting a total of six patients to area hospitals. The incident led to the closure of East Main Street for approximately one hour by Gun Barrel City Police.