GREENVILLE, Texas — The Hunt County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing teen.
14-year-old Marissa Jayne Loya last made contact with family members on May 22, 2023, via text messaging, according to a missing persons flier issued by the department today.
Loya is missing from the North Farm-to-Market (FM) 36 area near Greenville, Texas.
She is described as being 5'7", 130 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, with a heart tattoo on her chest and several tattoos on her hands. She also has piercings on each side of her nose.
Anyone with information on Loya's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff's Office at (903) 453-6800. Tipsters who with to remain anonymous can contact the Hunt County Crime Stoppers at (903) 457-2929, huntcountycrimestoppers.net, or the P3Tips.com mobile app.