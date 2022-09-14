ROCKWALL, Texas — Weather permitting, eastbound I-30 between Bass Pro Drive and Dalrock Road will be narrowed to one lane, and the eastbound I-30 on-ramp from Bass Pro Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 15 through 5 a.m. Friday, Sep. 16, and again from 10 p.m. Friday, Sep. 16 through 7 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 17 as part an ongoing construction project.
Detours will be in place and motorists should plan ahead for extra travel time.
This work is part of the $142 million project to build new frontage road bridges across the lake from Bass Pro Drive to Dalrock Road, and rebuild the Dalrock Road interchange.
Future projects will widen I-30 and add continuous frontage roads throughout Rockwall County. These I-30 projects are part of TxDOT’s Texas Clear Lanes effort to relieve congestion in major metropolitan areas.
ROCKWALL/DALLAS CO: The #I30 project continues to make progress this summer as crews work to widen I-30 between Bass Pro Dr. and Dalrock Rd. in #Dallas County. Check out the video to hear an update from our Project Engineer👇 pic.twitter.com/njJD5Gy0a2— TxDOT Dallas (@TxDOTDallas) August 31, 2022