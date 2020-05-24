FORNEY, Texas — Scattered and isolated strong-to-potentially severe thunderstorms will continue throughout Sunday with a threat of strong-to-severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall overnight which may lead to flooding in some areas.
"Tonight, a near continuous line of storms should move into and through the area," stated the National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas. "The severe threat will be highest in the evening, then diminish overnight."
"Heavy rain may also result in flooding, especially across areas that have seen in excess of 2" of rain over the past couple of days," stated the NWS.
Multiple rounds of rain and storms are expected on Monday, Memorial Day.
"Heavy rain is likely, and flooding issues may arise," stated the NWS of Memorial Day's expected weather.
Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s but may be lower with more continuous rainfall.