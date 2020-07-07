KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County has confirmed 798 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in an update on July 7, 2020, up from 742 reported on July 6.
642 of those total confirmed cases are presumed recovered, bringing the current presumed active cases to 156, down from 187 reported Monday.
Kaufman County is reporting four confirmed COVID-19-related deaths and an additional "probable" COVID-19-related death. County officials say these two data sets will remain separate in their reporting.
As of July 6, 2020, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 6,239 Kaufman County residents have been tested for COVID-19, according to provisional cumulative reporting numbers.
Over the same 7-day period with available testing data, the testing positivity rate for Kaufman County was 20.87%. There were 7.1 persons per 1,000 persons in the county who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to DSHS.
Confirmed COVID-19 case locations with fatalities indicated in brackets (Does not include a geographical indicator for the COVID-19-related death reported as "probable.") : (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county. ONLY INCLUDES CASES FOR WHICH REPORTING DATA WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY KAUFMAN COUNTY.)
- Forney/Mesquite — 309 [1] (Note: A small portion of the Mesquite city limits extend into Kaufman County, only this portion is being counted in the Kaufman County reporting numbers. The remainder of the Mesquite city limits is being reported in Dallas County.)
- Terrell — 216 [2]
- Crandall/Talty/Heartland/Combine — 44
- Scurry/Rosser — 26
- Elmo/College Mound/Wills Point — 3
- Kaufman — 164 [1]
- Mabank/Kemp — 36
In their latest reporting data, DSHS did not provide Kaufman County with gender and age data.
Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.