KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — During a special-called meeting on Tuesday morning, Kaufman County Health Officer Benjamin Brashear said there are likely hundreds of COVID-19 cases in the county, despite what is being reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

This is due, in part, to a lack of testing and community spread of the virus, he said.

As of Monday, Kaufman County officials had reported 16 cases of COVID-19 in the county, numbers expected to be reflected in reporting by DSHS in their daily update later today.

State and local health officials are continuing to remind everyone to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Commissioners also allowed the expiration of their previous shelter-in-place order due to an executive order GA-14 which was signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on March 31, 2020, calling for the same restrictions limiting essential activities and businesses from April 2, 2020, until April 30, 2020.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Cates also called for more consistent and detailed reporting of COVID-19 cases including, among other things, any updates from DSHS, test results and capabilities, specific case information that is available for the public, and any law enforcement action taken due to violations of the emergency orders.