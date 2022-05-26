FORNEY, Texas — Today, Kaufman County officials announced the passing of Tax-Assessor Collector Brenda Samples.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brenda Samples, Kaufman County Tax Assessor on Thurs. May 26," read a statement, in part, from the county. "Brenda was a beloved member of our team since 2017 and will be missed."
Samples, of Terrell, Texas, was first elected as the Tax-Assessor Collector for Kaufman County in January 2017. She was serving her second term in the position.
"Funeral service information will be shared as soon as it becomes available," continued the statement from the county. "Please keep Brenda's family in your prayers and thoughts."