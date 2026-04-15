Kaufman County Authorities Arrest Three for Controlled Substance Delivery and Money Laundering

Published: April 15, 2026 By Bobby Evans
Kaufman County Authorities Arrest Three for Controlled Substance Delivery and Money Laundering

KAUFMAN — Three individuals were taken into custody early Tuesday morning following an investigation into narcotics distribution and financial crimes. The arrests, involving charges of money laundering and the manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, occurred in the early hours of April 15,...

Kaufman County Authorities Arrest Three for Controlled Substance Delivery and Money Laundering

KAUFMAN — Three individuals were taken into custody early Tuesday morning following an investigation into narcotics distribution and financial crimes. The arrests, involving charges of money laundering and the manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, occurred in the early hours of April 15, 2026.

Arrest Details and Charges

Qamruddin Mithani, 51, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2 or 2-A weighing 400 grams or more. Additionally, he faces a charge of money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at approximately 2:42 AM. Mithani was booked into the Kaufman County Jail, where total bail was not set at the time of reporting.

Sudha Shrestha Mithani, 52, was arrested on charges of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2 or 2-A weighing between 4 and 400 grams. She also faces a charge of money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000. The arrest was conducted by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at 2:20 AM. She was transported to the Kaufman County Jail for booking. Total bail was not set.

Deepak Bahadur Kunwar, 42, was arrested on charges of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2 or 2-A weighing between 4 and 400 grams and money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000. Kunwar was taken into custody by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at 2:49 AM and booked into the local detention facility. Total bail was not set.

Investigation and Agency Involvement

The primary arresting agency for all three suspects was the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, with the Texas Department of Public Safety listed as the charging agency for the offenses. All three individuals remain in custody at the Kaufman County Jail pending further legal proceedings.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More Images

Mugshot: Deepak Bahadur Kunwar
20260415_210138_Qamruddin_Mithani_mugshot.webp

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