KAUFMAN COUNTY, TEXAS — Kaufman County voters will have the opportunity to vote curbside during early voting for the runoff election that begins tomorrow.
Early voting will begin Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kaufman Courthouse Annex and the sub courthouses in Forney, Terrell and Kemp.
There are no early voting locations open Friday, July 3 or Saturday July 4. Early voting resumes Sunday, July 5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting continues Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Curbside voting is located at all locations according to election officials. If you need curbside assistance, please call one of these numbers for assistance: 469-376-4686, 469-376-4578, 469-376-4576 OR 469-376-4577.
Democrat party voters will decide between Royce West or Mary “MJ” Hegar to appear as their nominee for United States senator on November’s ballot. The race for the party’s Texas Railroad Commissioner nominee is between Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda.
Republican voters will decided between Shelton Gibbs or Chad Johnson, both political new comers hoping to secure the bench of the 422nd District Court. Voting Pct. 14, in Forney, will also vote on their precinct chair between Sandra Vatsis-Taylor and Charlie Green.
Election day is Tuesday, July 14.