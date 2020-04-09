KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County officials confirmed five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday afternoon, bringing the county total to 24.
The county did not provide location data for the cases announced on Wednesday and Thursday instead, issued a press release earlier today stating that due to the lower population of Kaufman County and smaller towns, releasing such information could possibly identify a person and violate their privacy rights.
"Therefore, the county cannot share this information," read, in part, the statement from Kaufman County.
The county is expected to provide daily case updates between 4 an 5 p.m., read the statement.
During a Commissioners' Court meeting on Tuesday morning, County Health Officer Benjamin Brashear said there are likely hundreds of positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the county that have gone unreported due to a lack of testing.
Confirmed COVID-19 case locations: (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county.)
- Forney — 11
- Terrell — 1
- Crandall — 1
- Scurry — 2
- Wills Point — 1
- Unknown — 8
Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.