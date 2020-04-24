KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County officials announced four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County on Friday morning, up from 58 confirmed on Thursday.

Of the 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 35 are presumed recovered, according to Wednesday's reporting.

Also, today, Texas Governor Greg Abbott's "Retail-to-Go" plan to begin re-opening the Texas economy launched statewide, which allows retails to re-open their businesses to curbside pickup, delivery, or shipping of their products while following certain health guidelines.

Confirmed COVID-19 case locations: (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county. ONLY INCLUDES CASES FOR WHICH REPORTING DATA WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY KAUFMAN COUNTY.)

Forney/Mesquite — 41

Terrell — 11

Crandall/Talty/Heartland/Combine — 4

Scurry — 3

Elmo/College Mound/Wills Point — 1

Kaufman — 2

Mabank/Kemp — 0

Gender:

Male — 37

Female — 25

Age Ranges of confirmed cases:

0-9 — 3

10-19 — 4

20-29 — 9

30-39 — 11

40-49 — 23

50-59 — 4

60-64 — 5

65-69 — 2

70-74 — 1

75-79 — 0

80+ — 0

Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.