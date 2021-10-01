Kaufman County Deer Hunters Required to Test Harvested Game

FORNEY, Texas (Kaufman County) — As deer season approaches, Kaufman County hunters need to be aware of a new requirement.
Because of the neurological disease in deer found in this region of Texas called Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), hunters who harvest mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, red deer, or other CWD susceptible species within the Trans-Pecos, Panhandle, and South-Central Texas CWD Containment and Surveillance Zones are REQUIRED to bring their animals to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) check station within 48 hours of harvest. There will be two check stations for Hunt/Kaufman/Rockwall/Van Zandt Counties. Dates, times, and locations are listed below.
- A staffed check station is located in Quinlan at 3381 SH 276 West, in the parking lot behind Exxon Gas and More St.
- A 24-hour self-serve drop box is located in Terrell at 1738 N. Frances St. at Gorman’s Meat Market.
Hours for the staffed location in Quinlan are:
- October 2 – November 5 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- November 6- 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays
- November 29 – January 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
- January 17 – February 28 – call to arrange for deer to be sampled
- Closed on November 25, December 24 (12 p.m.), December 25 (12 p.m.) and January 1
The 24-hour, self-serve drop box in Terrell is available October 2 – February 28, 2022.
NOTE: If bringing a quartered animal and the associated head to a check station, be sure to remove the head from the carcass 2 to 3 vertebrae below the head to ensure that the appropriate tissues for CWD testing are not damaged. For more information, please go to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website HERE: https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/wild/diseases/cwd/.
Please contact Roger Wolfe, Kaufman County’s local TPWD District Leader at 903-566-1626, Ext. 207, or email him at roger.wolfe@tpwd.texas.gov with any questions you may have.
