FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a Forney-area residential structure fire.
At approximately 3 a.m., the Forney Fire Department, along with mutual aid from the Terrell Fire Department, responded to a residential structure fire in the 900 block of Johnson City Avenue.
Fire was discovered in the laundry area of the residence, crews made an interior attack, and brought the fire under control shortly after arrival, Forney Fire Department Chief Derek Briggs tells inForney.com.
A second call-out to the residence came around 7:15 p.m. later that same day. Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire conditions throughout the attic, says Briggs.
"Offensive fire operations commenced and crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes," he said. "In both occurrences, the scene was left with members of the Kaufman County Fire Marshal’s Office who is conducting the investigation into origin and cause."