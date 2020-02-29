KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County has named a new county engineer, Ron Sullivan.
Sullivan, according to a county spokesperson, joined Kaufman County on February 17, 2020.
He previously worked for the City of Forney as their Public Works Director and has worked for several other cities including Palestine, Bedford, and Arlington. Sullivan also spent six years with the Texas Department of Transportation supervising several highway projects, including Interstate Highway 45 and U.S. Highway 175.
Sullivan graduated Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and is a registered professional engineer.
"In Ron’s role with Kaufman County he will provide administrative support to the Commissioner’s Court with their capital program, roads and transportation, development, and other county matters involving civil engineering," read a statement from the county.