Kaufman County, Texas - Steve Howie, Kaufman County Emergency Management Coordinator, has received a crucial update regarding the potential waterway contamination issue that arose in the wake of the fire at the Sherwin Williams company in Garland on August 7.
Since that fire, contaminants from fire suppression chemicals have posed a threat to waterways spanning from Duck Creek in Garland to the East Fork of the Trinity River in Kaufman County.
As a precautionary measure, local residents are strongly advised to refrain from any recreational activities involving water contact, including fishing, along the affected waterways. The water has been deemed safe for agricultural use. Click the link below to see the latest developments on this evolving situation. CLICK HERE to read the official statement and map from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Qualtiy (TCEQ).
It is imperative that residents continue to exercise caution and avoid contact with these waterways until official clearance is granted by both the EPA and the TCEQ. Only when the "all clear" is officially given by these regulatory bodies should residents consider resuming normal activities near the water.
"Your safety is our priority," said Steve Howie, Kaufman County Emergency Operations Coordinator. "We appreciate your cooperation in heeding the warnings of possible contamination by avoiding any tributary leading to the East Fork of the Trinity River until officials give the 'all clear' for contact with those waterways."
For further updates and inquiries, please refer to the official Kaufman County website or contact Communications Coordinator, Donna Huerta Simmons, at donna.simmons@kaufmancounty.net or 469-826-9595.
Past Press Releases:
August 8, 2023 - At approximately 8 a.m. on Tues., August 8, 2023, the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) was notified that runoff from the Sherwin Williams Fire that occured on Monday, August 7 in Garland, was going to be entering Kaufman County via waterways and tributaries and would be going into the East Fork of the Trinity River near Seagoville and then into the Trinity main channel near Combine.
The OEM has been advised that there is no danger to the public at this time, however, the contamination will kill fish in the affected areas.
The focus of the concern at this time is that the Firefighting Foam, also called (AFFF), which is visible on the surface, has been reported. It is estimated that the contamination will have moved through the Kaufman County area in the next 12 hours (approximately 8 p.m. on Wed., August 9). We are in contact with State and regional agencies and will continue to monitor the situation.
This is an evolving situation and the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management will post updates to its website HERE and Facebook page HERE as new information becomes available.
For more information about the contamination, you may go to the City of Garland website at www.garlandtx.gov.
UPDATE: 2 p.m., Wed., August 9, 2023
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Garland officials and Sherwin-Williams officials are working to remediate any issues caused by water runoff and are working to remove any remaining fire suppression foam. While some dead fish have been observed in the impacted creeks, no major impacts to public health have been identified at this time. A map showing the affected creeks is now available on the EPA’s incident website.