Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 31-Year-Old on Child Solicitation Charge

Published: April 5, 2026 By Michael Robbins
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 31-Year-Old on Child Solicitation Charge

Napoleon Okwudili Onyeje Jr., 31, of Kaufman, was arrested early Saturday morning on a felony charge involving the alleged online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.According to jail records, Onyeje was taken into custody on April 4...

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 31-Year-Old on Child Solicitation Charge

Napoleon Okwudili Onyeje Jr., 31, of Kaufman, was arrested early Saturday morning on a felony charge involving the alleged online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrest Details

According to jail records, Onyeje was taken into custody on April 4, 2026, and booked into the Kaufman County facility at approximately 3:15 a.m. The charge stems from an alleged offense occurring on January 23, 2026.

The investigation and subsequent arrest were conducted by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of this report, no bail amount has been set for the suspect.

The case remains under the jurisdiction of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, which serves as both the arresting and charging agency in this matter.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record

Name Napoleon Okwudili Onyeje Jr

Age 31

Date of Birth 09-21-1994

Physical Description Height: 6’01”, Weight: 165 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black

Booking Date April 4, 2026

Admit Time 3:15 AM

Housing Location Not specified

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency Kaufman Co SO (TX1290000)

Total Charges 1

Total Bail Not set

Charges

Charge: ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT

Bail: Not set

Charging Agency: Kaufman Co SO

Offense Date: 01-23-2026

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