Napoleon Okwudili Onyeje Jr., 31, of Kaufman, was arrested early Saturday morning on a felony charge involving the alleged online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.According to jail records, Onyeje was taken into custody on April 4...
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 31-Year-Old on Child Solicitation Charge
Napoleon Okwudili Onyeje Jr., 31, of Kaufman, was arrested early Saturday morning on a felony charge involving the alleged online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.
Arrest Details
According to jail records, Onyeje was taken into custody on April 4, 2026, and booked into the Kaufman County facility at approximately 3:15 a.m. The charge stems from an alleged offense occurring on January 23, 2026.
The investigation and subsequent arrest were conducted by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.
At the time of this report, no bail amount has been set for the suspect.
The case remains under the jurisdiction of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, which serves as both the arresting and charging agency in this matter.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrest Record
Name Napoleon Okwudili Onyeje Jr
Age 31
Date of Birth 09-21-1994
Physical Description Height: 6’01”, Weight: 165 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black
Booking Date April 4, 2026
Admit Time 3:15 AM
Housing Location Not specified
Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO
Primary Arresting Agency Kaufman Co SO (TX1290000)
Total Charges 1
Total Bail Not set
Charges
Charge: ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT
Bail: Not set
Charging Agency: Kaufman Co SO
Offense Date: 01-23-2026