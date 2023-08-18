KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is continuing to seek information on a man missing since 2021.
Then-38-year-old Nicholas Dwight Carr was last seen on Sunday, September 26, 2021, on Kaufman County Road 4102, just outside of Kaufman, Texas.
Carr was last seen wearing cut-off jeans, no shirt, and tennis shoes.
According to witness statements at the time, Carr possibly had an injury to his forehead and right side of his face at the time of his disappearance.
"Carr has a history of mental illness," read a bulletin from the sheriff's office. "It is believed that Carr left the area on foot and has not been seen or heard from since."
Carr is further described as 6'02 in height, 220 pounds, with short brown hair, blue eyes, and a light beard and mustache. His physical appearance may have since changed.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicholas Carr or have information on his disappearance, please contact the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at 972-932-4337 in reference to missing persons case # 2021-04377. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-847-7522.