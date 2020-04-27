KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting near the Kaufman-Van Zandt County line.
At approximately 6 a.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 15000 block of Interstate 20, which is located on the north service road just east of Farm-to-Market (FM) 2965.
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jolie Stewart tells inForney.com one person is deceased, though their identity was not released as of press time.
Investigators are now working to determine what led to the shooting and are questioning everyone involved, according to Stewart.
This is a developing story.